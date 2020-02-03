|
Patricia Ann Gutierrez April 20, 1940 - Jan. 25, 2020 Age 79, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton. She was born April 20, 1940 in Rocky Ford, Colorado. She was an employee for the State of California Prison System for over 30 years. Survived by her five children, Gloria Miller, Miguel Gutierrez (Maria), Robert Gutierrez, Gregory Gutierrez (Christine) and Ronald Gutierrez; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and her sister, Barbara Ramirez from the State of Colorado. Viewing will be Thursday, February 6th, at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton from 4 pm to 7 pm and Rosary at 7pm Funeral Services Friday, February 7th, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Stockton at 10am followed by burial at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Feb. 3, 2020