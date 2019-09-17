Home

Patricia Ann Smith-Conton


1951 - 2019
Patricia Ann Smith-Conton Obituary
Patricia Ann Smith-Conton Jan. 15, 1951 - Sept. 10, 2019 Patricia Ann Smith-Conton was born the sixth and last child of Jesse and Frances Girley in Stockton, CA on January 15th, 1951. Both of whom preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters Felicia Woolkfolk, Stockton, Vanessa Smith-Stucky, Brentwood, and Jennifer Smith, Oakland. Son-in-law Eric Stucky, four grandchildren Alana Manning, Khalil Stucky, Naima Stucky, Nasim Stucky, Jordan and Jabril Stuckey. Two Sisters Joyce Johnson and Gloria Johnson and a brother Richard Girley all of Stockton, a slew of nieces, nephews, friends and additional family. A small family service will be held in Brentwood. For further information, please feel free to email Vanessa Smith-Stucky at vansmith00@gmail.com.
Published in The Record on Sept. 17, 2019
