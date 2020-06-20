Patricia (Pat) Franscella
Patricia (Pat) Franscella Sept. 21, 1942 - Jun. 18, 2020 Patricia (Pat) Franscella entered into rest on June 18, 2020 in Manteca, CA. She was born in San Francisco on September 21, 1942. She was raised in Ripon, CA where she met and married Allen Franscella; they recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. She is preceded in death by her parents Chesley and Meredith Mills. Pat is survived by her husband Allen; children Sandy Christeson (Chris) of Manteca, Debbie Cronin (Stan) of Helena, MT, Allen "Joey" Franscella (Nancy) and Matthew Franscella all of Manteca. She adored her 10 grandchildren, Amy Pfister, Kelsey Nyberg, Shelby Bulen, Jacob Cronin, Benjamin Cronin, Jeremiah Franscella, Shania Lewis, Faith Franscella, Gracie Franscella & Isaiah Franscella and her 11 great-grandchildren. In addition, Pat is survived by her twin brother Peter Mills of Tracy and her special cousin Mable Alleman of Sacramento. Pat's hobbies included tending to her garden and growing boysenberries and raspberries; she was known for her homemade boysenberry, raspberry, strawberry and apricot/pineapple jams. She loved going to Yosemite each year with her growing family, rafting down the Merced River. Park View Cemetery is serving the Franscella family.


Published in The Record on Jun. 20, 2020.
