Patricia "Patti" Frost July 14, 1929 - May 16, 2020 Patricia "Patti" Frost was granted her angel wings May 16th, 2020. Her final days were spent with devoted family as she prepared to bid adieu to her remarkable 91 years here with us. Patti was born on July 14th, 1929 in Minneapolis, MN to Arline and Willis Hegland. She grew up in Martinez, CA and graduated from Alhambra High School. She furthered her education at College of Pacific, where she gained sisters through the Delta Gamma sorority. Her times at COP brought lifelong friends, a hunger for knowledge, and the love of her life. Graham "Gray" Frost and Patti set out to build a marriage that celebrated 57 years, 4 beautiful children, and memories to last a lifetime. Patti worked at Delta College Library for over 29 years. And when her head was out of the books, she devoured every fruit on the vine of life. Dull moments were never found as she gardened, sewed, cross stitched, bird watched, and anxiously awaited her next bridge game. Her bridge group became some of her most treasured memories. Their travels, activities, and the "plethora" of stories will most certainly stand the test of time. Patti is predeceased by: Parents- Arline and Willis, Frank, brother- Jim Hegland (Gail), Husband- Graham, and great granddaughter- Hannah Lee Sainsbury. She is survived by: Sisters- Nancy Libbey (Jim), Kathy Fitzpatrick (Paul), children- Liz Frost Garcia (Bob), Michael Frost (Mary Ann), Laura Frost Suliven (Alex), Linda Halligan Stone (Peter), grandchildren- Heather (Armando), Heidi (Noe), Melanie (Chad), Mallory (Ryan), Matthew (Lauren), Kourtney (Wes), Candace, and Harlee, 9 great grandchildren *with one on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude and appreciation to the tireless staff of Somerford Place. The love and care Patti received during her 8 1/2 year residency was unparalleled and will never be forgotten.
Published in The Record from May 23 to May 24, 2020