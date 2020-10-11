Patricia Guerrero Feb. 22, 1968- Aug. 28, 2020 Patricia "Patty" Guerrero, age 52, entered heaven August 28, 2020. She was born Feb. 22, 1968 and raised in Stockton. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She had a big heart, was a woman of faith and loved everyone. She will be greatly missed by all. Patty is survived by her mother Dolores M. Guerrero, children Lorraine Torres, Irene Guerrero, the late Michael Guerrero, Robert Guerrero, Jessica Guerrero, Celeste Fausto, Dominique Hillery, Patrick Villanueva, Jacob Villanueva, life partner Celestino Villanueva and 28 grandchildren. Siblings Guadalupe Torres, Mary Helen Rodriguez, Ralph Guerrero, Frank Guerrero, Paula Calderon, the late Sammy Guerrero, Teresa Savio, Sylvia Nelson, and numerous nephews and nieces. Funeral services San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, with graveside services at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 13.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store