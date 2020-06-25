Patricia J. Leach Dec. 28, 1935 - April 12, 2020 Patricia passed away on April 12, 2020. She was born December 28, 1935 in Compton, CA to Edward A. and Mable P. Beck. She grew up on a ranch in La Habra Heights, where her father and grandfather were pioneers in the avocado industry. She had fond memories of bouncing through the orchard on the flatbed Studebaker that was used to collect the boxes of fruit at harvest time. Patricia graduated from Fullerton high school, and later obtained an A.A. degree in Banking and Finance from San Joaquin Delta College. Patricia met Charles Leach when he began his teaching career in Whittier, CA. They were married on February 15, 1958 in Anaheim, CA. They later moved to Linden when Charles accepted a teaching position there. Patricia and Charles had 3 children: Lori, Shawn, and John. Patricia began working for Farmers & Merchants Bank in 1965, where she remained until her retirement 40 years later. At the end of her career, she was the Assistant Vice President of Operations. Patricia was an active supporter of the American Cancer Society (Serving 2 years as President and 2 years as Secretary of the Lodi Chapter, & Area Representative to the North Valley Region) and the United Way. She was also a member of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce School Relations Committee and Governmental Relations Committee. For three years, she represented Farmers & Merchants Bank on Lodi Unified School District's Vocational Education Advisory Committee. She also managed the judging process for the Linden Cherry Queen Contest for many years. In her leisure time, Patricia enjoyed creative writing, poetry, and travel. Patricia was preceded in death by per parents, her sister Norma, and her husband Charles. She is survived by her children Lori Morris, Shawn Imai (Darren), and John Leach (Joanne); grandchildren Nicole Greenberg (Jeff), Neil Morris, Kyle Leach, and Courtney Lutz (Brandon); and great grandchildren Emily, Ashley, Chelsea-Lynne, and Jaelyn Leach. Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at a later time.