|
|
Patricia T. Kenney
March 26, 1935 - April 25, 2019
Patricia Kenney, age 84, died peacefully on April 25, 2019 in
Laguna Niguel California after a brief illness, surrounded by
her beloved family.
Patricia Thomasine Fitzmaurice was born in Philadelphia,
Pennsylvania to Nellie and Thomas Fitzmaurice. In 1947 the
family relocated to Alameda California, where Pat attended
St. Joseph Notre Dame High School where she graduated in 1952. Upon graduation, Pat attended San Francisco State
University. She married Gary Kenney in 1955. Pat was a
full-time mother to their four children, taking leadership PTA and Girl Scout positions. Eventually Pat accepted a part time job as an administrative assistant at Retail Credit Company, working when her children were in school and continuing her education at Delta College. When her children became older, Pat had a long career at the Stockton State Hospital/Developmental Center, where, as in Pat's own words, "she was hired as a $4.00 an hour time clerk and worked her way up to becoming the FGP/SCP State Director." In the capacity of Foster Grandparent/Senior Companion Project Director Pat was responsible for hiring
hundreds of low-income seniors to work with mentally disabled people and believed in this program with such passion, it was a natural for her to rise to the State Director position. Pat received her bachelor's degree in Social Science from Stanislaus State in 1983. Pat enjoyed a 20 year career, retiring in 2000.
Pat continued to maintain many of her SSH friendships for the rest of her life.
Pat Kenney had a zest for life like no other. She was an
amazing mother, teaching by example that hard work and
tenacity along with love can help you achieve any dream you might have. She enjoyed traveling both within California and around the world. She orchestrated family camping trips to
Yosemite and California State beaches for many years, moving up to renting beach cottages in Aptos and Santa Cruz. Pat was a lifelong supporter of the Sierra Club and was passionate about many political issues. Pat traveled to Europe and China with her best friend as well. After her retirement, Pat became a talented quilter, making individualized handmade quilts for all her
children, grandchildren, sisters, and others. Pat was a survivor of breast cancer, twice. She won friends everywhere she went, and her sense of humor and dry wit was legendary. Pat resided in Stockton for over 50 years, and in 2015 she relocated to
Laguna Niguel to spend her final years nearer to the Pacific Ocean and her SoCal children/grandchildren.
Pat was known for her wise advice, which her children refer to as "Momilies". Here are a few: I love you more than all the tea in China.
A burden shared is a burden halved,
a joy shared is a joy doubled.
There but for the Grace of God go I.
Pat is survived by her youngest sister Kathleen Kimball (the other bookend), and her children Shannon Victor (Bill), Erin Kenney (Marc Adelman), Lynn Kenney Yanko (Jim), and Matthew
Kenney (Stephanie Kroese), as well as beloved nieces and
nephews. She loved her ten grandchildren - Meghan, Ben, Ali,
Derek, Alex, Sean, Miranda, Abbie, Nikolas, and Jack and her great-granddaughter, Hadley.
Patricia Kenney will be honored in a Celebration of Life at her daughter Lynn's home in Stockton, California on July 27, 2019 at 5:00 pm (please contact erinkenney@cox.net for details.) In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her name to Sierra Club, , or the .
Published in The Record from June 16 to June 17, 2019