|
|
Father Patrick H. Curran December 26, 1934 - February 24, 2020 Father Patrick Henry Curran, known by his earliest friends and family as "Buzz" and by his grandchildren as "Baba", died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Stockton, CA at the age of 85. Pat is survived by his four children: Stephen, William, Denise Stoner and Sylvie; his son- and daughters-in-law: Harry Stoner, Heidi von Dachenhausen (Stephen), Dr. Tracy Barnes Curran (William); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and by his sisters: Ann Perry and Mary Ellen Curran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hedwidge (McCollough) Curran in 1996. Born December 26, 1934 in San Francisco to Patrick and Margaret (Costello) Curran, Pat attended St. Joseph's College seminary, Rhetoric Class of 1954. He held numerous degrees, including undergraduate and law degrees from the University of San Francisco. After working as an electrical engineer in the U.S. Army and for a telecommunications company in the San Francisco Bay Area, he practiced law for the County of San Joaquin from 1970 until his retirement from law in 1996. After the death of his beloved wife, Hedwidge, he entered St. Patrick's Seminary in Menlo Park and was ordained a Catholic priest on June 9, 2001. He served as priest at several parishes in the Diocese of Stockton, as well as pastor at St. Andrew's Church in San Andreas, CA. In addition to his passion for ministry, he was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. Pat was a devoted fan of the San Francisco Seals, Giants, and 49ers. He also remained a life-long lover of dogs. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm, followed by a Vigil at 7pm at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose St., Stockton, CA. Funeral mass will be presided by the Most Reverend Myron J. Cotta, Bishop of the Diocese of Stockton, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11am also at the Cathedral of the Annunciation. Reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pat's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Charities https://www.ccstockton.org/
Published in The Record on Mar. 1, 2020