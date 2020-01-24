|
Patty Josephine Shipman Oct. 5, 1949 - Jan. 22, 2020 Patty was born on October 5, 1949 in Willows, CA to Joe and Opal Niehues. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in San Jose and attended San Jose State University. She married her loving husband, Jerry, on February 13, 1971 in Stockton, CA. Together they could accomplish anything! They built their structural steel erection business, Mid-State Steel Erectors, and started a legacy for their family. She enjoyed golfing with her many friends at the Stockton Golf & Country Club and travelled the world on golf excursions with her husband and great friends. She judged gymnastics for 35 years while volunteering on the event staff for USA Gymnastics, serving as a National Association of Women's Gymnastics Judges (NAWGJ) State Judging Director, was currently the USA Gymnastics State Chairman, the NAWGJ Director of Finance and the National Judges Cup Coordinator which she did for 25 years. Her positive impact on the gymnastics community is unparalleled. She recently was honored with the NAWGJ Lifetime Achievement Award. She served on the Board of Directors of the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation for many years and was honored to assist in raising funds and awareness for the Hospital. She accomplished a lot in her lifetime, but her proudest accomplishment was her family. Her grandkids were the biggest joy in her life. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her son, Randy Shipman and his wife Jennifer; her daughter, Jennifer Krause and her husband Chuck; her grandkids, Charlie, Big Avery, John, Aidan, Jeremy and Little Avery; her brother, Henry Leon Niehues and his wife Carol; her sister, Anna Holland and her husband Tom; her sister, Glenda Roe and nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose St., Stockton, CA with a reception following at Stockton Golf & Country Club. Burial will be private, immediate family only. Gifts in her honor may be sent to the St. Joseph's Foundation of San Joaquin, 1800 N. California Street, Stockton, CA 95204. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020