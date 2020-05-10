|
|
Paul Albert Lapitan Sr. May 17, 1937 - April 24, 2020 Paul Albert Lapitan Sr. passed away on April 24, 2020 at home at the age of 82. Born on May 17, 1937 to Raymond and Louise Lapitan in Taunton, Massachusetts. He moved to California in 1947. He attended Edison High and Stockton College where he graduated in 1955. He joined the United States Air Force in 1956. It was there where he met his wife Patricia and were married in 1959. He made a home in Texas with his wife and 2 children until 1965 when he was Honorably discharged from the Air Force. He moved back to California where all his family was. In 1967 he moved to Lathrop with his wife and now 3 children. He was a Correctional Officer at DVI until the early 70's when he changed career paths and went to work as a butcher for Goehring Meats in Lodi until 1985 when he went to work for Merit Supply until 1993. During this time he loved to golf, fish, coach and umpire for his sons little league. He also enjoyed playing PaiGow at family get togethers. He would always tell the kids to "turn that music down" unless "The Twist" by Chubby Checker was playing because that was his favorite song. He loved his coffee and powered sugar donuts. He also enjoyed Barbecuing . He loved going to the card room and Jackson Rancheria where he played 3 card poker. His most recent enjoyment was playing Spades with his kids and grandkids. Paul is survived by his children, Debra Mendoza of Lathrop, Paul A. Lapitan Jr. of Lathrop, Kim Sahagun of Lathrop; grandchildren, Phillip (Felipe) Mendoza (Katrina) of Stockton, Sonia Silveira (Manuel) of Manteca, Ashley DeSantiago of Lathrop; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Mendoza, Joey Mendoza, Marcus Silveira, Madilyn Silveira; siblings, Gaylo Lapitan(Joy) of Stockton, Glen Lapitan of Stockton, Kathi Bravo (Jim) of Stockton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Patricia Lapitan (Dec.24, 2017); parents, Raymond and Louise Lapitan; siblings, Winston Lapitan, Juanita Sotelo, Tommy Lapitan, Teresa Takahashi and Robin Sarti. Tracy Memorial Chapel located at 5 W Highland Ave in Tracy will be handling the services. Unfortunately we do not have a date available. You can use the website www.tracymemorialchapel.com to express condolences and also for updated information when date of service will take place.
Published in The Record on May 10, 2020