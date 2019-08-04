|
|
Paul Eric Peterson May 16, 1961 - July 30, 2019 Paul Eric Peterson passed abruptly, but peacefully on July 30th with his wife Kala by his side. Paul was a lifelong resident of Linden, California where he began his life, attended Kindergarten and High School and he met and later married his high school sweetheart Kala. They were happily married for 34 years and were blessed with three children and later three grandchildren, that were the focus of both their life's. Paul loved sharing his grilling skills with anyone and everyone, riding his motorcycle, fishing. Gardening with Kala was his passion, especially growing the hottest peppers known to man. Paul's infectious smile and laughter will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but never forgotten. Paul was truly an honest, hardworking, outstanding family man and human being. A tribute for his children to emulate as they continue his legacy. Paul is survived by his loving, devoted wife Kala Peterson, his daughter and son in law, Deanna and Andrew Farmer, his son and daughter in law Matthew and Mersades Peterson, and his son Eric Peterson. He also leaves behind his biggest and most cherished gifts, his grandchildren, Drew and Derek Farmer and his little princess McKenna Peterson and of course his four legged friend Gemma. Paul will be greatly missed by his Parents, Robert and Marie Peterson along with many more family members who loved him dearly. Services to be held by Cherokee Memorial beginning on Mon. Aug. 5th with a Vigil and viewing from 5 pm until 8 pm. Funeral to be held at Holy Cross Church, 18633 E. Front St. Linden CA, Aug. 6th 10am with reception to follow at the Lions Club 5041 N. Market St. Linden, CA.
Published in The Record on Aug. 4, 2019