Paul Joseph Flynn Sept. 24, 1945 - Oct. 7, 2019 Paul Joseph Flynn passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2019 in Stockton, CA at the age of 74. Paul is survived by his wife, Sherian Flynn; son, Patrick Flynn; children; Michael, Danielle, Sherry and Laura; grandchildren, Savanna, Madison, Gabriela, Danny and Pauly; and sister, Diane Flynn. Paul was born on Sept. 24, 1945 in Pasco, Washington. He was a fireman at Tracy Defense Depot before retiring. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 9 - 11AM at DeYoung Memorial Chapel followed by a graveside service at 11:30 AM at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Oct. 15, 2019
