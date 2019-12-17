|
Paul Joseph Jacobs, Jr. July 17, 1931 - December 14, 2019 Paul Joseph Jacobs, Jr. went peacefully to heaven on December 14, 2019 surrounded by the warmth and love of his family. Paul was born on July 17, 1931 into a warm, loving, Catholic family headed by his parents, Paul Joseph Jacobs, Sr. and Rose Sallah Jacobs. He was the youngest of 4 children, and was doted on by his adoring older sisters, Ann, Marian and Shirley. He grew up on the eastside of Stockton, in the Lebanese neighborhood, and shared many stories of his childhood, and being part of the close knit Lebanese community in Stockton. Some of his favorite childhood memories were going to the Esquire movie theatre with his parents and sisters for five cents and sitting in the Jacobs box, playing football in the streets with cousins and friends, and the frequent family gatherings where the parents would play cards and enjoy an abundance of Lebanese food. His wife to be, Waded Rishwain, was also part of this wonderful community and they knew each other growing up. Their romance blossomed when they were young adults and Paul married Waded, the love of his life, on June 14, 1954 at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church. Theirs was a marriage built on a strong foundation of shared love and faith. During this time, Paul served in the Army during the Korean War for two years, stationed in various locations throughout California. In their early married life, Paul and Waded took over Paul's family grocery store, Paul's Market, at 535 West Fremont Street in Stockton. They lived behind the store, and welcomed two children into the world, Greg and Joanie. Shortly thereafter, Paul began his long and successful career with Southern Pacific Railroad. Waded held down the fort at the store, two toddlers in tow, while Paul worked at the railroad. In 1961, Paul and Waded moved their young family into a beautiful home on Argonne Drive, across the street from Victory Park. Paul worked many double shifts at the railroad to support his young family, while Waded took care of the home and children. In 1965, another daughter, Jennifer, was welcomed into the family and the family was complete. Paul retired from the railroad after a long and successful 36 year-long career. He then began another career in the real estate business, which he enjoyed tremendously, and pursued until well into his 87th year. He never slowed down, volunteering each Thursday at St. Mary's Dining Room for many decades and was known as the "mashed potato" man for all the pounds of potatoes he mashed each Thanksgiving. He was a member of the Serra Club and the Knights of Columbus, did readings at Mass, and faithfully counted money each Monday morning at Annunciation Church. He gave faithfully of his time, talents and money to those in his life and community. He was an excellent athlete, playing basketball in high school and college and well into his fifties. He also loved golf and a good poker game. When you asked Paul how old he was on each birthday, he very firmly stated that he was 19. We later found out that the summer of his 19th birthday was his favorite because he spent the summer in Detroit, staying with extended family, dancing the Dubka until all hours of the morning, and enjoying the warmth, hospitality and food of the Lebanese community there. For many years, Paul was a member of a local Greek dancing troupe, and spent many nights dancing at the local Greek festival. He was very light on his feet and a great dancer. Paul was a giant of a man, not just in stature but in his heart and soul. He was non-judgmental, humble, kind, caring, and never had an unkind word to say about anyone, despite the circumstances. He seemed to know what it might be like to be in another person's shoes, and showed a great deal of compassion and understanding of the difficulties that people might find themselves in. Paul could warm your heart and comfort your soul with his big, long bear hugs. He was a quiet man, but didn't need to speak about his morals or faith - he lived them each and every day of his life. He led a life that modeled the actions of Jesus, and his children learned from him in his quiet way how to be good and kind people. The rest of his large extended family and countless friends also benefited from being in his circle of life. He was looked up to and admired by all who knew him, and in his humble way, he would just shrug his shoulders and smile his beautiful smile when he was complimented on his good works. The best way to describe Paul is that he did all he could for those he encountered in his little corner of the world. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Joseph Jacobs, Sr. and Rose Sallah Jacobs; and his older sisters, Ann (Frank) Esau, Marian Jacobs, and Shirley (Larry) Larsen. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 66 years, Waded; children, Greg Jacobs, Joanie Jacobs (Jim) Finnegan, and Jennifer Jacobs Thomas; and adoring grandchildren, Shannon (Donnie) Marcetti and Jacob Thomas. Paul will also be greatly missed by his many very close nieces and nephews (several of whom knew him as "Uncle Bugs") and wonderful friends. Our family would like to thank all of our family and friends for their many visits and gifts of love during his last weeks and days, and his extremely kind and loving caregivers, Yolanda, Elisa and team. They provided such great care to Paul in his last weeks and we are deeply grateful. In addition we would like to thank Father John Peter for his many visits and talks with Paul, and Hospice of San Joaquin for their kindness and their multitude of services. In lieu of flowers, the family would kindly suggest donations to St. Bernadette's Catholic Church or St. Mary's Dining Room, both in Stockton. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10 AM with lunch and a reception to follow. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Dec. 17, 2019