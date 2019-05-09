|
|
Paul Joshua Regan
1995 - 2019
Paul Joshua Regan went to be with the Lord and passed away in Odessa Texas - his hometown for the past 5 years. He attended schools in
Stockton and college in Odessa - with a concentration in
Engineering. He was the
beloved son to Marigene Tacan-Regan and Timothy P. Regan. He found a passion in his work as a Non-Destructive Tester II with various companies and
traveled the country for his job. He is survived by his parents, cherished sisters Cleopatra,
Katie (Jason), nephew, niece, numerous aunts, uncles,
cousins, and loyal friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday May 10 at 3pm at Quail Lakes Baptist Church, 1904 Quail Lakes Dr. with
reception to immediately follow at JuJu's Onstage Dance
Studio, 526 W. Benjamin Holt Dr. Ste. G.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's honor to:
https://www.gofundme.com/
paul-regan-memorial-fund
Published in The Record from May 9 to May 12, 2019