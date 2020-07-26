1/2
Paul M. Andris
Paul M. Andris Dec. 18, 1946 - June 30, 2020 Paul passed away June 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Paul was born in French Camp, CA to Joseph and Jewell Andris. He graduated from Stagg High School in 1964. Paul was in the Navy and served in Vietnam. He retired from Valley Welding in Lodi. He enjoyed motorcycle races and playing poker on his computer. Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patty; sons, Allen (Rachael) of Lodi, Andy of Florida; grandchildren, Morgan and Nathan Andris of Lodi. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Jewell and his sister, JoAnn. The family would like to thank Hospice of San Joaquin for their wonderful support and care with Paul. Also to Jill, who helped with his care. Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin in Paul's name.

Published in The Record on Jul. 26, 2020.
