Paul Solari Dec. 22, 1935 - Nov. 16, 2019 Paul Solari, born Dec. 12, 1935 of Stockton, CA, was laid to rest on Nov. 16, 2019 in Valley Springs, CA. Married to Sharon Drew Solari (Hammett) for 62 years, a farmer in Morada for over 55 years and a father of three sons: Steve, Jeff and Chris Solari. God bless him and may he rest his soul. A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at noon at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 5882 N. Ashley Lane, Stockton, CA 95215. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately afterwards at the Rose Liel Hall at the church. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Dec. 8, 2019