Paul Van Steenberge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Van Steenberge August 26, 1924 - May 24, 2020 Paul Van Steenberge passed away of natural causes on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born to Henry & Lafanie Van Steenberge in Artesia, CA. and was the youngest and last of 5 children, Julian, Simon, Elsie, and Agnes. The family moved to Lockeford in 1925 and his parents purchased a dairy on Hwy. 88 at Harmony Grove in 1926. He attended Harmony Grove Elementary School and the "old" Lodi High School. Paul left in January, 1943 for the Navy. He served in the Navy during WWII in Guam. The Navy called him up for service during the Korean War and was stationed at Yukata, Japan. After being discharged, he came back to Lodi and started working at Claude C Woods Co., driving trucks. Then he became an equipment serviceman until he retired in 1990. He married Anna Maria Lodavica Massoni (Vickie) in 1947 and were married for 52 years. Paul was a member of American Legion Post 22 and past member of Woodbridge Golf and Country Club. He was instrumental and helped his late wife Vickie with their businesses at Lodi Iron Works (LIW) & Lodi Pattern & Mfg. Co. He was a member of the board of directors at LIW for over 45 years. Paul was always kind and soft spoken to everyone and was a devoted football fan and loved the Oakland Raiders. Paul is survived by his two sons, Michael (Debbie) and Kevin (Sharon), 2 Granddaughters Gwen (Michael) Krenecki and Robbin (James) Yasso and 1 Step-Granddaughter, Natalie Clark. Also he leaves behind 3 great grandchildren, Hunter Krenecki, JP Yasso and Savannah Yasso. Due to the CCP virus - there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Comments can be posted at LodiFurneralHome.com. Those wishing may send memorial contributions to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 29, 2020
I was fortunate to have known Paul for way over 50 years. He was a real great guy and friend of everyone. Paul was the kind of Dad that did everything for his two sons, Michael and Kevin, then all the adopted sons that found their way into the VanSteenberg home. He was always ready with a smile and a good story. When his dear wife Vickie passed away, I thought it was the end for him, but he survived with the help of his two sons and many friends. Wow! 95 years...he will be missed by all of his friends, but now he is with Vickie and all is ok again. Im so blessed to have been a part of the VanSteenberg family and life. RIP! Paul
Kirk C Wentland
May 29, 2020
Mike and Family,
The boys and I send our deepest condolences to you and your family. Pail was always so gracious and kind and well remember him with great fondness.
Brandy Leonard-Donaldson
Friend
May 29, 2020
We would like to offer our sympathy over the passing of your father. He and Vicki were great friends of my parents (Joe and Josephine Giometti). My husband and I moved back to Lodi 6 years ago and we were able to chat with your dad on his back porch a few times. He remembered both of my parents and I could share these conversations with my mom before she passed last year. We never really think we will be without our parents and when it happens it is hard to fill the hole they have left. Your dad will be missed by his family and all those who had contact with him. Keep his memories close.
Duane Wahl & Julie Giometti-Wahl
May 29, 2020
Kevin, sorry to hear about your loss. Debbie and I will be sending prayers for you and your family.
Jack Olson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved