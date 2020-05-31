I was fortunate to have known Paul for way over 50 years. He was a real great guy and friend of everyone. Paul was the kind of Dad that did everything for his two sons, Michael and Kevin, then all the adopted sons that found their way into the VanSteenberg home. He was always ready with a smile and a good story. When his dear wife Vickie passed away, I thought it was the end for him, but he survived with the help of his two sons and many friends. Wow! 95 years...he will be missed by all of his friends, but now he is with Vickie and all is ok again. Im so blessed to have been a part of the VanSteenberg family and life. RIP! Paul

Kirk C Wentland