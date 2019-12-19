Home

Paul W. Gadbut Obituary
Paul W. Gadbut Aug. 21, 1943 - Dec. 2, 2019 Paul W. Gadbut was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Walter and Anna Gadbut. He attended St. Gertrude's Elementary School and graduated from St. Mary's High School. He then attended and graduated from San Francisco Barber College. Paul was a long time business owner on the Miracle Mile for over 50 years. Paul is survived by GlenDene; daughter, Katherine; grandchildren, Kristin and Christopher; and great-grandson, Kruz. He also leaves his sister, Diane Jenson; nephew, Kenny and his family; as well as niece, Michele and her family. In addition, Paul leaves cousins, many loyal friends and long-time customers. No Services will be held at his request.
Published in The Record on Dec. 19, 2019
