Paula D. Dienst June 12, 1935 - Oct. 17, 2019 Paula D. Dienst, 84, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born June 12, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Paula, a member of the Stockton Teachers Association, taught English for over 30 years in Stockton Unified School District, retiring from Edison High School. Loving mother, grandmother and respected teacher, she will be missed by family, friends and community. Paula is survived by son, Sean Kimble of Austin, Texas; daughter, Alicia Dienst of Sacramento, California; daughter-in-law, Stacey Kimble and grandchildren, Emma, Grace and Lilly. She is also survived by sister, Beth Groff and sister-in-law, Ann Bursch. An informal Memorial Service and potluck will be held at the Whiskey Barrell banquet room at 151 W. Alder Street on Saturday, November 23rd from 12PM to 2PM. Send messages of condolence to Alicia Dienst, 1215 T Street, Sacramento, CA 95811. In lieu of flowers, make donations in her name to Planned Parenthood of North Stockton or the Library and Literacy Foundation for San Joaquin County.
Published in The Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2019