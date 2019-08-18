|
Paulino Naranjo Moreno March 14,1946 - Aug. 13,2019 Paulino Naranjo Moreno was born March 14, 1946 and departed this earth to be with our heavenly father on August 13, 2019. He is preceeded in death by his parents, his sisters and his brother and his daughter. He is survived by his loving wife, his brothers, sons, daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His rosary will be held Tuesday, August 20 at 6pm at Cano Funeral Home. His mass services will be held at St. Linus Church August 21, 10am.
Published in The Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019