Pearl Swearengin 1924 - 2020 Pearl Swearengin passed away April 29, 2020 at the age of 95 due to kidney failure. She was born in Pueblo, Co. to Charles Taibi and Mary DiGrado. She attended local schools throughout her youth, finishing at Pueblo Jr College in 1942. She then found employment at the Pueblo Army Air Force Facility and also worked at her parent's restaurant, where she met her future husband Roderick. He was an out of town military recruit who was looking for some good spaghetti. He found it, along with the love of his life. They were married on November 16, 1944. Rod was called to active duty on their actual wedding night so off he went. After Rod came back from his service they moved to Auburn, Ca where Rod found a music teaching position and Pearl went to work at PG&E. They relocated to Stockton, where Rod continued to teach while Pearl worked for Sears Roebuck and then Lincoln Unified School District. She worked there as a secretary for 17 years until retirement, making many lifelong friends along the way. Pearl's retirement didn't last long as she decided to start a second career working for the law office of attorney Craig Corren. To the amazement of all of her friends and family, her second career lasted 29 years. During that time she also became quite an artist, studying under local artist Eveyln Wright. In addition to many beautiful paintings, she created miniature hand painted magnets that she would hand out to pretty much everyone she met. Preceded in death by husband Rod, parents Charles and Mary, and sister Vivian Murray. Pearl is survived by her children, Ron Swearengin (Donna), Jeannie Freggiaro (Robert), Judy Thomson (Steve), Cathe Long Willenborg (Hal), grandchildren, Colby Swearengin (Christina), Bret Swearengin (Lauren), Claire Thomson (Robert), Ian Thomson, Hope Thomson, Andy Long (Xiao Fang), Tim Long (Jacqueline), Sam Long, great grandsons Michael Swearengin, Devin Long, Dylan Long, her sister, Joan Giarratano (Mike) and many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions imposed by the corona virus, Pearl's burial will be private and a family celebration will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Record on May 13, 2020