Pedro Islas

Pedro Islas Obituary
Pedro Islas

June 29, 1953 - May 15, 2019

Our dearest Pedro left us to join the angels in Heaven. Pedro was born in Mexico City, MX. Pedro was a hard worker for SUSD. He was a perfectionist & took pride in his work no matter what he did. He was a beautiful soul inside & out & was always filled with joy when around family. Pedro passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Pedro is survived by his extended family of 16 children & grandchildren. Services will be Fri., May 31. Visitation 9am, Rosary, Mass & Burial to follow. St. Linus Church, 2620 South B Street, Stockton.
Published in The Record on May 29, 2019
