Peggy Jean Hardin
Nov. 30, 1930- March 22, 2019
Peggy Hardin passed away peacefully at home from heart failure on March 22,2019. Born Peggy Jean Head on November 30,1930 to John and Loraine Head in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Peggy moved to Stockton, Ca in 1946 after marrying the love of her life in Las Cruces. Peggy and Richard were married seventy years, living the entire time in Stockton. Peggy was a homemaker but during her life she did work at DeMent & Sons Nursery, worked in the real estate field and later managed the fifty unit Quail Lakes Terrace Apartments along-side Richard.
Peggy enjoyed gardening , baking and spending time on her computer. She also loved dancing while belonging to the Stardusters Dance Club. Peggy was active in Central Methodist Church in her early adult years and continued throughout her life to love her savior Jesus Christ. Peggy enjoyed having family gatherings, especially the BBQs with her brothers families. Peggy and Richard experienced many happy moments on their trips to Hawaii and the Carribean along with their many friends.Peggy was always active in her children's lives, belonging to the PTA, attending ball games and music concerts and other school events. She would always appear proud of her children's accomplishments in school, military and their adult endevors. Besides being a mother to five children; Peggy also hads thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Bart and Ann; brothers Douglas, Truman, Frank, John and Phillip. Also sons Mark and David. She is survived by daughter Suzanne (DonDavis), sons Richard (Lucy), William Scott (Olyesa) and daughter-in-laws Dee and Lori.Viewing will be held from 1pm-2pm and Memorial Services immediately following at 2pm at Park View Cemetary and Funeral Home, 3661 E. French Camp Rd., Manteca, CA 95336. The burial will be private. A special thank you to Infinity Hospice care.
Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2019