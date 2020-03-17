|
Peggy Marie Billingsley Feb. 27, 1937 - Mar. 15, 2020 Peggy Marie Billingsley passed away at her home on March 15, 2020 with her devoted husband, Alton "Don" Billingsley by her side. She was 83 years young and the mother of three children, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She loved her church, her family and her dogs. The family would especially like to thank Hospice of Amador & Calaveras and Sherry Cherney for their exceptional loving care of Peggy as she made her journey home. Graveside services will be observed March 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi.
Published in The Record on Mar. 17, 2020