|
|
Peggy Work Baglietto
October 12, 1926 - June 8, 2019
Peggy Work Baglietto, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, nonni, GG and friend, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019,
surrounded by family. She was
92 years old.
Peggy was a loving independent spirit and had a strong personality from the start. She was passionate about gardening, cooking, golf,
singing, reading and the
San Francisco Giants.
Born and raised in Fresno County, CA Peggy's family moved a lot during her youth. This is something she did not like much and prompted her to establish a stable and permanent home for her family. During her senior year of high school,
Peggy moved to Stockton. In 1945, she moved to San Francisco with her friend and future sister-in-law Alpha Work, where she worked for the telephone company. As a phone operator, she helped connect the returning WWII soldiers with their
family and friends. After a few years, she transferred to Lodi, where the rest of her life began. In later years after her stroke, Peggy was the 411 of the family from her chair. If you needed to know something, all you had to do was ask Peggy.
In 1951, Peggy married Raymond, the love of her life, and they began their life together. Peggy's most cherished times were sharing adventures with Ray and her children. One of her favorite travels was to Santa Cruz where she sat on the beach and watched her children play in the sand while reading a good book.
Ray and Peggy moved to their family ranch in 1966 where they took a couple of acres of dirt mixed with a dream and built a home. A home where friends, family, and future generations would gather together to share holidays, meals, and stories
a place where wonderful memories were made. Peggy was
passionate about taking care of her family. She was a great
cook always in the kitchen, a caregiver, holistic healer, and counselor. Her home always had the aroma of simmering spaghetti sauce, freshly baked bread and delicious homemade pies. She loved to entertain and often said, "A woman never retires!"
She is survived by her sisters Jean Shaner, Jane Burns and
Susan (Erik) Larsen; children Nina Baglietto, Joe (Laurie) Baglietto, Ava Baglietto, Lisa (Bill) Ulmer, Mia Baglietto, and Alan (Patti) Baglietto; sixteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to all those who cared for Raymond and
Peggy during their final years. The family takes comfort in
knowing that they are together again watching over their loved ones.
A vigil will take place on Thursday, June 20, at 6:00 pm, at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 5882 N. Ashley Lane, Stockton, 95215. A Mass will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, 10:30 am at Saint
Michael Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, Peggy's family asks that you please donate to Seeds to the World, TLC School for Homeless Children, or
St. Mary's Dining Room a few of her favorite local charities.
Published in The Record from June 15 to June 16, 2019