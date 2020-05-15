|
Perry Buckman Smith May 16, 1942 - July 29, 2019 Perry Buckman Smith, of French Camp, CA, died on July 29, 2019. He was 77. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on May 16, 1942, to Colleen Strong Smith and Philip Ray Smith. He grew up in Clarkston, Michigan, and attended Albion College, Albion, Michigan, graduating magna cum laude in 1963. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in symbolic logic at UCLA in 1970. A brilliant mathematician fluent in several languages, he spent two years teaching logic and mathematics at Taichung University, Taiwan. Next he moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he served on the editorial staff of Mathematical Reviews, the Journal of the American Mathematical Society for 22 years, retiring to Santa Clarita, CA, in 2000. He held a black belt in Aikido and was also a lifelong student of Tai Chi. From 1975 to 2010 he was an active member of the Sathya Sai International Organization. Perry was preceded in death by his brother Philip R. Smith, Jr., in 1976, and by his mother and father in 1994 and 1997, respectively. He is survived by his brother David Paul Smith (Joan) of Chico, CA, his sister Marlene Smith-Baranzini ("JB") of Stockton, CA, and his youngest brother, Daniel Franklin Smith (Melinda) of Gaylord, MI, and by several nieces and nephews who sweetly remember him as "Uncle Tick-Tock" for the swinging game he played with them as children. He leaves his nieces Meranda Smith, Katherine Colleen (Smith) Miller, his nephews Ken and Russell Smith, Jason Daniel Smith, Zachary and Nicholas Baranzini, and his Aunt "Peggy" Conger, as well as several great nieces and nephews. Perry is remembered most of all for his brilliance, quick wit, gentle nature, love of music and "Star Trek," and for his signature line, "...That reminds me of a joke." Our families extend their immense gratitude to Dr. Gloria Murphy, Zachary Murphy-Duncan, Dr. Kulendu Vasadva, M.D., and the staff at Diamond Care, Inc., French Camp, CA, for their exceptional and loving care of our cherished brother during his final years. A private celebration of life will be held on his birthday.
Published in The Record on May 15, 2020