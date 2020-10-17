Pete Lopez Jr. July 14, 1972 - Oct. 4, 2020 Pete Lopez Jr., 48, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1972. Pete graduated from East Union High School and was a lifelong resident of Stockton, CA. Pete had a passion for loving and caring for his dogs along with a love for NASCAR racing, he also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Pete Lopez Jr is preceded in death by his beloved mother Mary J. Lopez. He is survived by his father Pete Lopez Sr., sister Amanda Perez, brother Richard Stockdale and his nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will take place to honor Pete Lopez Jr. at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.



