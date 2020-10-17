1/2
Pete Lopez Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pete's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pete Lopez Jr. July 14, 1972 - Oct. 4, 2020 Pete Lopez Jr., 48, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1972. Pete graduated from East Union High School and was a lifelong resident of Stockton, CA. Pete had a passion for loving and caring for his dogs along with a love for NASCAR racing, he also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Pete Lopez Jr is preceded in death by his beloved mother Mary J. Lopez. He is survived by his father Pete Lopez Sr., sister Amanda Perez, brother Richard Stockdale and his nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will take place to honor Pete Lopez Jr. at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved