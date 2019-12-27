|
Peter Araquistain July 22, 1950 - Dec. 6, 2019 Pete, a native Stocktonian, son of Peter and Barbara, passed away at home at the age of 69. Pete attended August Elem., Fremont Jr. High and c/o '68 F.H.S. Married the love of his life, Holly on Feb. 24, 1973. Retired Painter at MDUSD of 25 yrs. 1978 Waterloo Fantasy Football League, SJC Grand Juror, fan S.F. 49ers and Giants. Enjoyed golf, fishing, woodcarving, songwriting, & card playing. Loving grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 1 great, who supported all their activities. Pete is survived by his adoring wife, Holly; loving children, Kimberly (Joseph) Araquistain- Estrada, Aaron (Michelle) Araquistain and Allen (Lydia) Periman; loving brother, Larry (Donna); cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. Preceded in death by parents and brother Bob. The rock of our family, who loved the Lord and knew he was in God's hands. Service held Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 1:00PM at WE Church, 2627 E. Poplar, Stkn. www.cherokeememorial.com
Published in The Record on Dec. 27, 2019