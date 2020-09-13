Peter Johnson Musto Jan. 13, 1941 - Sept. 5, 2020 Peter Johnson Musto, fifth generation San Franciscan, died of heart complications four months shy of his 80th birthday. Born to Joseph Clarence and Kathleen Johnson Musto, Peter received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University. He embarked on a career with Coldwell Banker at their original offices at 57 Sutter Street followed by employment at Joseph Musto Estate Company, eventually serving as director and president. Peter is survived by his sister Judith Musto Hachman and her husband, Timothy; his niece Carter Kathleen Hachman Jackson and her family, husband Paul and children, Imogen and James; his nephew Timothy Dervin Musto Hachman and his family, wife Elizabeth and daughters, Charlotte, Cecilia, and Caroline; and his long-time companion, Peter Gilliam. Peter will be cremated and interred at St. Mary the Virgin. A small family memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Peter's memory to St. Mary the Virgin, 2325 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94123 or The Society of California Pioneers, 101 Montgomery Street Suite 150, San Francisco, CA 94129.



