1/2
Peter Johnson Musto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Johnson Musto Jan. 13, 1941 - Sept. 5, 2020 Peter Johnson Musto, fifth generation San Franciscan, died of heart complications four months shy of his 80th birthday. Born to Joseph Clarence and Kathleen Johnson Musto, Peter received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University. He embarked on a career with Coldwell Banker at their original offices at 57 Sutter Street followed by employment at Joseph Musto Estate Company, eventually serving as director and president. Peter is survived by his sister Judith Musto Hachman and her husband, Timothy; his niece Carter Kathleen Hachman Jackson and her family, husband Paul and children, Imogen and James; his nephew Timothy Dervin Musto Hachman and his family, wife Elizabeth and daughters, Charlotte, Cecilia, and Caroline; and his long-time companion, Peter Gilliam. Peter will be cremated and interred at St. Mary the Virgin. A small family memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Peter's memory to St. Mary the Virgin, 2325 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94123 or The Society of California Pioneers, 101 Montgomery Street Suite 150, San Francisco, CA 94129.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved