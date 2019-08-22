Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lockeford Community Center
19258 N. Jack Tone Road
Lockeford, CA
Philip Matthew "Matt" Baltzer


1956 - 2019
Philip Matthew "Matt" Baltzer Obituary
Philip Matthew "Matt" Baltzer June 24, 1956 - July 29, 2019 Survived by his wife Janet Baltzer, sons Cole Baltzer (Allison) and Clay Baltzer father Bill Baltzer, sister Kathy Hill (Jim) and brother Brad Baltzer (Bette). Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and extended family. Preceded in death by his mother Phyllis Baltzer. Matt was an avid S. F. Giants fan and was known for his elaborate Giants Man Cave. Also very fond of all things Christmas lights earning him the nickname "Mr. Christmas" or "Clark Griswold". His light displays were legendary and his hard work on making them happen usually began in July with planning, checking lights and readying displays to be put up beginning of October with the grand reveal every Thanksgiving weekend. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 24, at the Lockeford Community Center - 19258 N. Jack Tone Road, Lockeford Ca. from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm. S.F. Giants attire or hats are highly encouraged. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Matt's memory to the Junior Giants Organization at jrgiants.org. Inurnment will be private.
Published in The Record on Aug. 22, 2019
