Phillip Nu¤ez Uribe December 10, 1944 - August 7, 2020 Phillip Nu¤ez Uribe, 75, of Stockton, California, passed away on August 7, 2020. Phillip was born on December 10, 1944, in Firebaugh, California to Pompeyo and Amalia Uribe. He is survived by his wife Sandra, sister Elizabeth Jimenez (Raul E.); children Phillip Uribe Jr (Leandra), Trevor Womack (Christina), and Lynde Munoz (Aurelio). Grandchildren Heather, Hayley, Houston, Marissa, Christina, Elizabeth, and Trevor Jr. Greatgrandchildren Zo‰ and Adonis. Niece Jennifer Perry (Tony), godsons Maximus and Matteo, nephew Paul Jimenez and great-nephew Nicholas. Phil is also survived by many cousins and their families whom he loved dearly. Phillip is preceded in death by his parents Pompeyo and Amalia, Godmother Amelia Nu¤ez, and numerous other cherished family and friends. Phil and Sandra met while both working at Coors in Stockton and began a 5-year courtship, culminating in marriage on Valentine's Day, 1981. For 39 years, Phil and Sandra worked hard to provide for and raise a family. Along the way, they endured life's ups and downs while creating many wonderful lasting memories, including family getaways to Dillon Beach, an untold number of backyard poolside barbeques, 4th of July fireworks parties, weddings, birthdays, births, christenings, and many more family events. Phil was also a lifelong hunter and fisherman who cherished those occasions to spend with his children and friends. Stockton, California was Phil's home, where he flourished as a devoted family man, tireless worker, and engaged community member. After graduating from Saint Mary's High School and San Joaquin Delta College, Phil served his country in the Army National Guard, worked in retail sales, and then settled into a successful 40-year career in the beverage industry. Phil would often share wonderful, enlightening stories and experiences of life lessons learned, such as military maneuvers at Fort Irwin; selling clothing at Bravo McKeegan men's store in his early 20's; delivering milk as a "milkman" for Crystal Dairy; sales, delivery and marketing for Babka Distributing (Coors); and finally being recruited and hired at Anheuser Busch. Phil took incredible pride and thrived in his position as Ethnic Marketing Manager for Anheuser Busch, as it allowed him to do remarkable work as an industry leader for both Anheuser Busch while simultaneously serving the community he loved. On or off the clock, Phil never hesitated to roll up his sleeves and "break a sweat or bust a knee" for his community. Whether it was Stockton Asparagus Festival or a LULAC crab feed, he worked, supported, and served with passion. He served on the committees of untold numbers of community-based organizations, such as Stockton Mexican American Chamber of Commerce, LULAC, COMA, El Concilio, St. Mary's High School, STAND, Cesar Chavez Scholarship, United Way, Child Abuse Prevention Council, NAACP, Japanese American Citizens League, African American Chamber of Commerce, and many more. His long community service was recognized in 2001 when he was inducted into the San Joaquin County Mexican American Hall of Fame. Due to the pandemic, in-person gatherings and contacts are extremely limited. However, a modified Viewing / Visitation will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm on Monday, August 24, at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California Street, with Rosary Vigil starting at 6:00 pm. The immediate family will be inside with Phil, while others will be limited to outside viewing through windows. Graveside services will occur at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, East Harding Way, with attendance limited to immediate family at the graveside. Attendees are requested to maintain viewing discretion and distance during burial services. No seating will be provided. Funeral arrangements are being handled by DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California Street. The family strongly encourages friends and loved ones to share condolences, memories, and photographs through an online memorial at dignitymemorial.com