Phyllis Kritzer-Janoff

Phyllis Kritzer-Janoff Aug. 13,1924 - June 26, 2019 Phyllis Kritzer-Janoff passed away just shy of her 95th birthday. She was born in Chicago, IL and lived most of her life in San Jose, CA and San Diego, CA before moving to Stockton in 2012. Phyllis is survived, loved, and missed by her two children, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grand-children. Her life will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Temple Israel, 5105 N. El Dorado St., Stockton, CA 95207.
Published in The Record on July 7, 2019
