Phyllis Miranda
1947 - 2020
Phyllis Miranda Feb. 17, 1947 - Oct. 8, 2020 Phyllis Miranda was born on February 17, 1947 and went to be with the Angels on October 8, 2020. She was 73 years old. She was an inspirational, loving and beautiful soul. She loved her family more than life itself and she had a passion for children and teaching that we seldom see. From her vibrant outfits to her phenomenal methods of teaching, she will be deeply missed and her moments on this Earth will forever be cherished. She is survived by her husband Michael, her two daughters Michelle and Elizabeth, son in-laws Kevin and Paul and her grandchildren Miranda, Phillip, PJ Nathan and David. Her great grand-daughters Zooey and Chloe. All will carry her legacy within them. Services will be held at Saint Michaels Church on October 30th at 1pm. Masks are required.

Published in The Record on Oct. 21, 2020.
