Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home
3661 E. French Camp Road
Manteca, CA 95336
(209) 982-1611
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home
3661 E. French Camp Road
Manteca, CA 95336
Dr. Prabhjit Singh Purewal


1958 - 2019 Obituary
Dr. Prabhjit Singh Purewal Obituary
Dr. Prabhjit

Singh Purewal

May 4, 1958 - April 7, 2019

Dr. Prabhjit Singh Purewal

passed away suddenly at the age of 60. He was born in New Delhi, India, to Gurdan Kaur and Surinder Singh Purewal. Prabhjit attended St. Xavier's high school and the Armed

Forces Medical College in Pune, India. He was an

outstanding track and field

athlete and held several Indian national records in long

distance running. After moving to the United States, he completed his residency at the Long

Island Jewish Medical Center and a fellowship in Hematology at Stanford University.

Dr. Purewal moved his family to Stockton in 1994 to start his

private practice. He made the front page of the Stockton

Record the following year by

performing the first bone

marrow transplant in the city.

He would later start the

St. Teresa Comprehensive

Cancer Center in honor of his time spent working at Mother Teresa's leprosy center in India. His practice moved to Manteca, where it remained until his

passing.

Dr. Purewal was an avid golfer and wine enthusiast, partnering in PureCru Wines. Nearly every weekend was spent in Napa or Carmel, where his vast network of friends continued to grow

exponentially. He will be forever remembered as the most

gracious host, and the most

devoted father.

Dr. Purewal is survived by his three children, Paramveer, Tarunveer, and Heer; his father Surinder Singh; his sister Amardeep Kumar; and countless patients who credit him for saving their lives.

Services are held Sunday

April 14 at 10:00 a.m. at the Park View Cemetery and

Funeral Home in Manteca.
Published in The Record on Apr. 12, 2019
