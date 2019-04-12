|
|
Dr. Prabhjit
Singh Purewal
May 4, 1958 - April 7, 2019
Dr. Prabhjit Singh Purewal
passed away suddenly at the age of 60. He was born in New Delhi, India, to Gurdan Kaur and Surinder Singh Purewal. Prabhjit attended St. Xavier's high school and the Armed
Forces Medical College in Pune, India. He was an
outstanding track and field
athlete and held several Indian national records in long
distance running. After moving to the United States, he completed his residency at the Long
Island Jewish Medical Center and a fellowship in Hematology at Stanford University.
Dr. Purewal moved his family to Stockton in 1994 to start his
private practice. He made the front page of the Stockton
Record the following year by
performing the first bone
marrow transplant in the city.
He would later start the
St. Teresa Comprehensive
Cancer Center in honor of his time spent working at Mother Teresa's leprosy center in India. His practice moved to Manteca, where it remained until his
passing.
Dr. Purewal was an avid golfer and wine enthusiast, partnering in PureCru Wines. Nearly every weekend was spent in Napa or Carmel, where his vast network of friends continued to grow
exponentially. He will be forever remembered as the most
gracious host, and the most
devoted father.
Dr. Purewal is survived by his three children, Paramveer, Tarunveer, and Heer; his father Surinder Singh; his sister Amardeep Kumar; and countless patients who credit him for saving their lives.
Services are held Sunday
April 14 at 10:00 a.m. at the Park View Cemetery and
Funeral Home in Manteca.
Published in The Record on Apr. 12, 2019