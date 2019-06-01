Home

DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
7676 SHORELINE DR
Stockton, CA 95219
(209) 472-0335

Quincy Rosa Vaughn

Quincy Rosa Vaughn Obituary
Quincy Rosa Vaughn Aug. 20, 2018 - May 23, 2019

Quincy Rosa Vaughn passed peacefully in the arms of her

loving parents on May 23, 2019. Quincy blessed her family with nine months of love, laughter, strength and happiness.

She is survived by her parents, Terrance and Corina Vaughn, her big sister Ella, and her

loving family and friends. So few have touched so many lives in such little time. Her light will shine eternally in our hearts.

Visitation is held on

Wed., June 5, 2019 from 5 pm - 7:30pm at De Young Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Drive, Stockton, CA with a Rosary

at 6pm. Mass of Christian

Burial will be held on Thurs., June 6, 2019 at 10am at

St. Bernadette's Catholic Church. Committal to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record from June 1 to June 2, 2019
