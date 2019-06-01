|
Quincy Rosa Vaughn Aug. 20, 2018 - May 23, 2019
Quincy Rosa Vaughn passed peacefully in the arms of her
loving parents on May 23, 2019. Quincy blessed her family with nine months of love, laughter, strength and happiness.
She is survived by her parents, Terrance and Corina Vaughn, her big sister Ella, and her
loving family and friends. So few have touched so many lives in such little time. Her light will shine eternally in our hearts.
Visitation is held on
Wed., June 5, 2019 from 5 pm - 7:30pm at De Young Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Drive, Stockton, CA with a Rosary
at 6pm. Mass of Christian
Burial will be held on Thurs., June 6, 2019 at 10am at
St. Bernadette's Catholic Church. Committal to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record from June 1 to June 2, 2019