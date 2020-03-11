Home

Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel of Flowers, Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home

Rachel De Leoz Strack


1927 - 2020
Rachel De Leoz Strack Obituary
Rachel De Leoz Strack Nov. 22, 1927 - Mar. 7, 2020 Rachel De Leoz Strack, 92, passed away March 7, 2020 in Stockton, CA. Her Funeral Service will be held at the Chapel of Flowers, Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 PM. Her family, and friends are welcome to celebrate her life. Rachel was born on Nov. 22, 1927 in Manila, Philippines. She earned her Nursing degree from St Luke's School of Nursing. Rachel enjoyed singing in the church choir and reading mystery novels. She is survived by her daughters, Racquel and Timay; and son, Michael; and daughter-in-law, Michelle. Beloved grandmother to Angelo, Samantha, David, and Amanda; and great grandchildren, Lucas, Levi, Lennox, Jack, Elise, Sara, Josephine, and Devin.
Published in The Record on Mar. 11, 2020
