Rachel Inez Whiteside Mar. 14, 1949 - Mar. 20, 2020 Rachel Inez (Tuchtenhagen) Whiteside was born in, French Camp, on Mar. 14, 1949. She died from complications after surgery, on Mar. 20, 2020. Rachel had retired as a social worker from San Joaquin County. She also had enjoyed substitute teaching for Stockton Unified. Though plagued by chronic pain for many years, she really enjoyed swimming and being outdoors. The one thing that brought her the most joy, was reflecting upon and sharing with others the Bible's promises for the near future. She became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1974, and was an active member of the Nightingale Congregation in Stockton. She was grateful for the kind friends she met there, many of whom helped care for her regularly. Rachel is survived by her daughter, Natalie (Matt) Rodriguez; and son, Ryan (Phylicia) Whiteside; her granddaughters, Ariel and Hailey Rodriguez; her sister, Tammy Simmons; and preceded in death by her brother, David Tuchtenhagen. Due to the widespread shelter in place restrictions, there are no memorial plans scheduled at this time.
Published in The Record on Apr. 12, 2020