Rachel Macias Aug. 16, 1937 - May 26, 2020 Rachel Macias quietly passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home in Stockton, California. She was 82. Rachel joins her loving parents Ramon and Amparo Macias, her brothers Daniel and Ruben, and her sister Beatrice Maldonado. Survived by her brothers Rick (Mary), Ray (Mary), David, and her sisters Carmen Gemigniani and Mary Garcia. A native-born Stockton girl, Rachel loved Elvis Presley and would listen to his albums all day everyday. She also loved playing video games on her tablet and watching telenovelas on television, which was always fun to talk about. Rachel cherished her friendships from childhood. The stories of her youth were fun to hear; she would walk downtown with her girlfriends and go to the movies but oftentimes would end up sitting on the lawn in front of the courthouse watching the cute boys drive by. The Stockton schools Rachel attended were Fair Oaks Elementary, Franklin High, and Stockton Jr. College. Then starting work at her first employment opportunities were at a local jewelry store and local cannery. Her lifelong career was working and managing her brother's restaurant in Manteca. She worked there until she retired. Rachel was an excellent cook and was well-known for her chicken taco parties. Everyone would hang out with her and feast all day long. The Twelve O'Clock Lunch Club was her girls club that met for lunch once a month at local eateries. Everyone would talk, laugh, eat, and have fun together. The 1953 Franklin women's luncheon was held once a year. Rachel loved catching up with old friends. She was a devoted Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was involved in many aspects of their lives growing up in Stockton. It brought her joy to lovingly spoil everyone. Her favorite time of the year was the holiday season, from cooking and eating for Thanksgiving, to decorating her home and Christmas tree for Christmas, which she always seemed to do in November. She didn't want the holidays to end and was always sad to pack up and put away her holiday cheer. Rachel will be well-remembered for her sassiness, her spunk, and her love for others. She is now at peace. Rachel is leaving behind a community of numerous friends and relatives. Her wish was to be interred next to her mother. A gravesite service will be held following Coronavirus pandemic guidance/rules on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. Stockton Rural Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204.