Rachel (Wanner) Randolph
Rachel Wanner Randolph Nov. 2, 1936 - Sept. 22, 2020 On September 22, 2020 (the first day of her favorite season-Fall), Rachel Wanner Randolph passed away after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born on November 2, 1936 to Fred and Katherine Wanner on a farm near Wishek, North Dakota, she was the oldest of eight children. The family moved to Stockton in 1950. She attended Maud Cornwall's Secretarial School in 1954, and she began her career as a secretary for the law firm of Stemmler & Williams, the attendance office at SUSD, and Stephens Marine. In 1959, she went to work at Union Safe Deposit Bank and would become Administrative Assistant to Donald Stewart, retiring after 40 years. After retirement, Union Safe sponsored her as a fundraiser in the non-profit community, which she enjoyed for 18 years. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert J. Randolph; son Michael Randolph of Stockton; daughter Linda (Dennis) Riley of Acampo; Granddaughter Lindsay Riley; Grandson Garret Riley; and Great Granddaughter Londyn; along with seven sisters and brothers: Lorine Sanford, Delores Grabow, Sarah Trowbridge, Stanley Wanner, Sharon Racho, Howard Wanner and Richard Wanner; and many nieces and nephews. At Rachel's request, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of San Joaquin (or a charity of your choice).

Published in The Record on Sep. 27, 2020.
