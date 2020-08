Or Copy this URL to Share

Rachelle A. Lopez Nov. 22, 1981 - Aug. 5, 2020 Rachelle A. Lopez born Nov. 22, 1981 passed away at her home on Aug. 5, 2020. Born to Rachel M. Espinoza and raised as a child by Guillermo and Ophelia in Stockton. She will be missed by her mothers Rachel & Ophelia; husband Michael; children, Alexis, Anthony, Anaya and Michael Jr.; siblings, Valerie and Amanda; step-siblings, Joey, Emma and Diana; and several relatives. Services are private.



