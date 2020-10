Or Copy this URL to Share

Rachelle Danielle Stewart

(06/26/1991 -

10/01/2020)

Survived by 2 children Nevaeh and Leon Andrade, parents, Chigger Stewart (Kimberly) and Tanya Martinez (Lafayette), 5 brothers Brandon Stewart, Shonie Stewart (Sabra), Jerod Stewart (Miranda), Jeff Freeman (Nicki), Jeremy Norman (Celia), and 2 sisters Danielle Shaefer (Jeremiah), Jessie Taylor (Dillion), grandparents John & Debbie Umipeg and Ruth Sullivan, and many nieces, nephews,aunts & uncles.

Services: 10/24/2020. 2pm, Christian Life Center, 9025 West ln., Stockton, CA, 95210. Graveside service: Park View Funeral Home. 3661 E. French Camp Rd., Manteca, CA, 95336



