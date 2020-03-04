Home

POWERED BY

Rafael Flores Chavez Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rafael Flores Chavez Jr. Obituary
Rafael Flores Chavez, Jr. July 16, 2002 - Feb. 23, 2020 Rafael "Ralphie" Chavez entered Heaven's gate and is enjoying the painless serenity of the Heaven's Kingdom. Ralphie leaves behind a loving mother, Rochelle Valverde; father, Rafael Chavez; sisters, Reianna Chavez, Rosalyn Chavez and Cathaleya Serrano; brothers, Alejandro Chavez and Armando Serrano. Viewing will be held Wed. March 4, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with Rosary to follow at 6:00pm at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Mass will be held at St. Luke's on March 5, 2020 at 10:00am with burial to follow at the Catholic cemetery. Zapata Funeral Home
logo

Published in The Record on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rafael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -