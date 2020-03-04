|
|
Rafael Flores Chavez, Jr. July 16, 2002 - Feb. 23, 2020 Rafael "Ralphie" Chavez entered Heaven's gate and is enjoying the painless serenity of the Heaven's Kingdom. Ralphie leaves behind a loving mother, Rochelle Valverde; father, Rafael Chavez; sisters, Reianna Chavez, Rosalyn Chavez and Cathaleya Serrano; brothers, Alejandro Chavez and Armando Serrano. Viewing will be held Wed. March 4, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with Rosary to follow at 6:00pm at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Mass will be held at St. Luke's on March 5, 2020 at 10:00am with burial to follow at the Catholic cemetery. Zapata Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Mar. 4, 2020