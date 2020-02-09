|
Rafaela Demetario Marilao Sumabon October 24, 1923 - January 25, 2020 Rafaela Demetario Marilao Sumabon, 96, passed into eternal life on Jan. 25th, 2020 in Stockton, CA. She was born on Oct. 24, 1923 in Leyte, Philippines to Ambrocio Flores Marilao and Bonifacia Ragas Demetario. She married the late Frank P. Sumabon, Sr on November 12, 1950 in Palompon, Leyte. They relocated with their children to Stockton in April of 1966. The Loving mother of Alice Espineda, Frank M. Sumabon, Allan Sumabon, and Paul Sumabon. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and a large extended family throughout the U.S., the Philippines, and around the globe. She was a member the American Legion Auxiliary, Manuel A. Roxas Post Unit 798, Clarin Tubigon Calape (CTC), Filipino US Armed Forces Retirees Association (FUSAFRA), Fil-Am Society and the Filipino Catholic Association. Her Catholic faith was central to her life, and she served as a Sacristan for St. George's church until her health no longer allowed it. Deeply Humanitarian, she volunteered at San Joaquin General Hospital gift shop and pastoral care. She received the Rebecca Award for outstanding Volunteer of the year in 2005 for her many years of service. She gave generously to various charities supporting children, health organizations and nature. She loved spending time with family, and gardening, cooking, crocheting, and crafts. She was loved deeply by her family and friends, and will be missed. Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life and legacy. Visitation, Memorial Service, Rosary: 12 - 5pm Sunday. February 9th, 2020 at Chapel of the Palms. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Monday, February 10th at St. George's Catholic Church. Interment at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Feb. 9, 2020