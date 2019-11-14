|
|
Ralph A. Jensen, II July 15, 1944 - Aug. 27, 2019 Ralph Andrew Jensen, II passed on to be with the Lord on August 27, 2019 in Stockton, California. He was born on July 15, 1944 in Kansas City, Missouri. Ralph's family moved to South San Francisco, California where he spent his youth. After graduating from South San Francisco High School, Ralph attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa. There he met the love of his life, Phyllis Hattey, of Bates City, Missouri. They married in 1967 and had three beautiful children. Ralph earned a Master's degree in Social Work from St. Louis University in 1972. He and his family moved to California in 1974. He worked for the State of California in Social Services for 32 years before he and Phyllis retired in 2006. Ralph served as a Pastor and Evangelist for the Lord Jesus in the Community of Christ for over fifty five years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Dorothy Jensen; granddaughter, Emerson Jensen and sister-in-law, Kathleen Updike Hattey. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis Hattey Jensen; sons, Kyle (Cameron) Jensen of Overland Park, Kansas and Philip (Kate) Jensen of Santa Rosa, California; daughter, Diana (Cesar) Diaz of Stockton, California; sister, Karen Jensen of Woodbridge, California; brother-in-law, Dennis Hattey of Odessa, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Caleb and Devin Jensen, Nicholas, Ada, Tristan and Alexandra Jensen, Allison, Morgan and Mackenzie Diaz. Ralph's Celebration of Life will be on November 23, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi, California at 2:00 PM in the Vineyard Chapel. Graveside service at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Record on Nov. 14, 2019