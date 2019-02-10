|
Ralph Angelo Aquaro
May 11, 1920 - January 25, 2019
Ralph Angelo Aquaro, 98, joined his wife of 64 years, Corrine Louise Aquaro, in heaven on January 25, 2019. He was born in Rochester, New York, on May 11, 1920 to the late Martino and Donata Aquaro. Ralph would later move to Philadelphia and
eventually call Manteca home.
Ralph served his country proudly through the United States Army Air Corps. He was a crew member on a B29 during World War II. He met the love of his life, Corrine, at a USO dance at the Army Air Corps base in Grand Island, Nebraska. Ralph was captivated by her and was at her side for the next 64 years.
Ralph and Corrine were involved in many clubs, including the Dante Club, the Stanislaus Italian Swiss Club, the Italian Athletic Club of Stockton, and enjoyed dancing at the Modesto Ballroom. In addition, Ralph was an avid golfer and member of the Spring Creek Golf and Country Club for the past 50 years and still golfed up to the age of 97.
While making Manteca home, Ralph owned and operated
Tri-Service & Sales, a successful business in Manteca since 1962. Up until a year ago, Ralph worked on specialized components for the family business restoring them to working order.
Ralph and Corrine traveled extensively for over a period of 15 years, visiting Europe, Canada, Mexico, Hawaii and the western region of the US. They lived life fully, loving every moment.
Ralph and Corrine shared a beautiful testimony of love. He was a remarkable husband and father. Ralph's undeniable character was one to be admired.
He leaves behind his children; Martin J. Aquaro and wife, Cindra Link, of Manteca; Dona L. Aquaro of Pennsylvania; Ellen M. Aquaro, Louise A. Aquaro, and Ralph R. Aquaro, all of Manteca.
Private arrangements have been made for Ralph's final resting. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin County, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on Feb. 10, 2019