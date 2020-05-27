|
|
Ralph Chavez January 5, 1920 - May 27,1997 Dad, today is May 27th and it has been twenty-three years since you left us, not a day goes by that we do not think of you. A cup of good hot coffee and roses from our garden remind us of how much we miss you and love you. We still remember you never hesitated to show your love and affection to us and how much you loved Mom. We are both better women for having had you as our Dad. Say hi to Mom. Love, your daughters Connie and Eva
Published in The Record on May 27, 2020