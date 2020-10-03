Ralph Fredrick Whitmore Nov. 30,1924 - Sept. 27, 2020 Ralph Fredrick Whitmore passed away in his sleep on Sunday, Sept. 27th in Stockton, CA. at the age of 95. An only child, he was born to Eunice Ulyssa Creecy and Donald Stone Whitmore on Nov. 30, 1924 in Stockton, where he resided all his life. Ralph met the love of his life, Shirley Mae Sortors, and they married in Sept. of 1947. They treasured the next 61 years of life together. Their home was the gathering place where family & friends were welcomed for countless celebrations. He was a Stockton Transit District bus driver for 36 years. A quiet and spiritual man, his kindness and helpfulness was legendary among family and friends, always there to give a helping hand or encouragement and always with a smile. Ralph joins his beloved wife, Shirley Mae Whitmore, and son, Kenneth A. Whitmore, who preceded him in death. He was a devoted and loving father and grand-father to daughter-in-law Dianne Whitmore, granddaughter Jennifer Rosete (Fred), grandson Chris Whitmore, great-granddaughter Julia Rosete and great-grandson Nicholas Rosete. The family will hold a private service at Stockton Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin or Emergency Food Bank of Stockton.



