Ralph J. Jones 1943 - 2020 Ralph J. Jones of Stockton, CA passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 at the age of 76. Ralph was retired from UPS where he worked for over 30 years and was a proud Teamster for over 35 years. Ralph was well known amongst friends for his savory cooking, his garden and koi pond. Many loved ones and friends recall his vivid storytelling. He was a boater who enjoyed many hours on the Delta with the San Joaquin Delta Power Squadron and a member of Elks Lodge. He graduated from Edison High School (c/o 61) and Delta College; he was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of the U.S. Navy Swim Team. He was survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane Jones; his daughters, Kathleen Evans and Carolyn Snyder; son in-laws, Michael Evans and James Snyder; grandsons, Austin, Blake and Cody Evans and Jack and Alexander Snyder; and sisters, Patsy Piombo and Rita Palmer. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 16, 2020 at 12 noon. Family and friends are welcome. Please contact the family for location and to RSVP.
Published in The Record on Feb. 2, 2020