Ralph W Moran October 12, 1933 - October 15, 2019 Ralph W Moran, born October 12, 1933 in Redley, CA, passed peacefully on October 15, 2019 with family by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fidel Villalobos Moran and Benigna Beltran; his brother, Manual Moran and sisters, Jessie Perez and Lucy Moran. Ralph is survived by his wife of 63 years, Audrey; his four daughters, Debra Moran of Richmond, Brenda (Joseph) Moran-Montes of Stockton, Suzette (David) Moran-McAuley of Morada, Annette (Elden) Shepherd of El Dorado Hills; his siblings, Lino Moran of Woodlake and Ruthie Robledo of Turlock. "Papa" was dearly loved by his grandchildren, Natalie, Andrew and Michaela Montes, Jannelle and Haylee Moran-Rowen, Shanley Moran-McAuley, Jennifer, Kimberly and Garrett Shepherd and his great-grandson, Henry Arenchild. Ralph obtained his undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of the Pacific in Stockton. He was an educator for over four decades in Modesto and Stockton (he began his career at New Hope School in Thorton). Ralph embraced the opportunity to move outside of the classroom as a Counselor and Vice Principal at Edison, Franklin and Stagg High Schools. He also taught Adult GED courses at Modesto Junior College and Delta Junior College. Ralph's passions in life included his wife, Audrey (mom) and traveling with his family. He became involved with the People to People High School Student Ambassador Program (representing the United States) in 1968 and led four student tours to Europe with mom. He was well known in Stockton's running community. Ralph LOVED to run Boston, New York, Hawaii, Big Sur, San Francisco, Los Angeles Marathons the list goes on... Ralph will be greatly missed and remembered for his love of life and his family. A rosary will be held Thursday, Nov. 7th, 6:30 PM at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton. The Memorial Mass follows on Friday, Nov. 8th, 10:00 AM at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 3847 N. Sutter St., Stockton. Flowers are welcomed or a memorial contribution in memory of Ralph W Moran may be sent to , mailed to P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 or online www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Published in The Record on Nov. 7, 2019