Ramona L. Barrows May 30, 1931 - June 11, 2020 Ramona L. Barrows, daughter of Richard E. Terry, Sr., and Alma lva Terry, passed into the arms of our Lord in the early hours of June 11, 2020. At the time of her passing, she was at home, surrounded by those who loved her. She was born in Carthage, Missouri, and came to California in 1939 with her parents and siblings. She was a lady of generous heart, quiet dignity and an iron will, which, together with the love and affection showered upon her by her caregiver, Maria D. Neri, carried her through her prolonged illness, defying the medical prognosis by five years. She attended local schools, graduating from St. Mary's High School and then trained to be a court reporter, which she found not to her liking. After a period of time in Social Services at the old Stockton State Hospital, she retired to care for her beloved pets, of which she had innumerable over the years. She never met a cat or dog she did not like. The move to the farm in 1984, which she called her private park, was the culmination of all her desires. She now had the room to acquire more "little people" as she called them. She took so many homeless creatures in that at one time, she was the proud surrogate Mom to thirteen dogs and numerous cats, and each Spring rescued and raised baby robins, magpies, jays, starlings, and doves and shed tears when she released them. ln the last few years, as her health declined, she had to assume the posture of an observer, rather than as a performer. However, she loved her babies to the last and was surrounded by them as she departed this life. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald E. Barrows, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, her beloved pets and her best friend, Joyce Berg, who gave her encouragement and support with her daily contacts throughout her illness. She was preceded in death by her parents anrd her brothers, John K. Terry and Richard E. Terry, Jr. At her request, interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 4910 Claremont Avenue, Stockton, CA 95207 on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Due to the current virus, attendance is limited to sixty people. Again, we wish to express our sincere gratitude to Maria D. Neri, Ramona's caregiver, for the exceptional loving care she gave her. lf you would like to make a donation in Ramona's name, in lieu of flowers, her charities of choice were St. Mary's Dining Room, 545 W. Sonora Street, Stockton, CA 95203 www.stmarysdiningroom.org
and Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, P.O. Box 567, Kanab, UT 84741-0567 donations@bestfriends.org. Sadly missed.